Discover Financial Services Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.73. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $12.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.59 EPS.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS opened at $129.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.47. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $147.61. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 92,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,281,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,692,000 after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.