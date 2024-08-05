Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 72.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 348.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $129.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.47. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $147.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

