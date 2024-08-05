Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 278.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,534 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,629,000 after buying an additional 133,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,150,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $119.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.43. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $169.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

