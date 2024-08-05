Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,638,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.61. The stock had a trading volume of 847,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.37 and a twelve month high of $151.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

