Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $298.40

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 298.40 ($3.84) and last traded at GBX 300.40 ($3.86), with a volume of 349190 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316.40 ($4.07).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.17) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.15) price objective for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 433.75 ($5.58).

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

About Domino’s Pizza Group

The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 319.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 335.34.

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.