Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $298.40

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 298.40 ($3.84) and last traded at GBX 300.40 ($3.86), with a volume of 349190 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316.40 ($4.07).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.17) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.15) price objective for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 433.75 ($5.58).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Domino’s Pizza Group
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance
About Domino’s Pizza Group
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza Group
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Why a Recession is Back in Play and What it Means for Stocks
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Defensive Stocks Weathering the Market Storm
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Top 3 Stock Dips to Watch for an Upcoming Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.