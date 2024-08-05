Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of DFIN stock traded down $3.26 on Thursday, reaching $60.82. The stock had a trading volume of 44,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $46.04 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.18.

In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 400 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $1,880,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,167,119.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,692 shares of company stock worth $26,236,233 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $48,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 178,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 117,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.