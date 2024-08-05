DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.58.

DoorDash stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.55, a PEG ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $143.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.46.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,079,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $1,351,921.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,079,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $746,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,492,660.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,325,396 in the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,381,000 after purchasing an additional 772,977 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,242,000 after purchasing an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,281,000 after purchasing an additional 242,956 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,115 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

