DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $145.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $137.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.58.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DASH traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.37. 2,827,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,724. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.46. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $143.34. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of -108.55, a PEG ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,095.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 6,554 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $706,193.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,711,701.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,325,396. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 17.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.