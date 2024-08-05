DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $145.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DoorDash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.58.

NASDAQ DASH traded down $3.70 on Friday, reaching $113.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,645. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.46. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $746,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,492,660.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,270,735.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $746,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,492,660.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 459,016 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,396. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 54.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.1% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 17.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

