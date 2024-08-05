Douglas Elliman (DOUG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Douglas Elliman to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Douglas Elliman Trading Down 5.5 %
DOUG traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.89. 856,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,638. Douglas Elliman has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $172.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.39.
About Douglas Elliman
Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.
