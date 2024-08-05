Douglas Elliman (DOUG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Douglas Elliman to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DOUG traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.89. 856,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,638. Douglas Elliman has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $172.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, COO Richard Lampen bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 2,167,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,228.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 125,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,167,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,228.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Zeitchick acquired 58,313 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $64,144.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,873 shares in the company, valued at $223,160.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 428,644 shares of company stock worth $486,786. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

