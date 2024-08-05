Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $591,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEI opened at $15.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 1.09. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -245.16%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

