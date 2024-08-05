Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Dover by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $170.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $192.31.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DOV

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.