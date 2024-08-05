DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in DraftKings by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on DraftKings from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $8,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,849,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,576,004.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $8,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,849,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,576,004.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,504.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $55,279,617. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.99. 6,372,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,888,744. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.