DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DKNG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

DraftKings Stock Down 11.0 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $28.51 on Monday. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,339,704.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $55,279,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

