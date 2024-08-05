Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$16.20 million during the quarter.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

