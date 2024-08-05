Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,878,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.27% of Dril-Quip worth $87,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000.

Dril-Quip Stock Down 6.1 %

DRQ stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $120.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRQ shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

