Duolingo (DUOL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Duolingo has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $165.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Duolingo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Duolingo Stock Down 1.5 %

DUOL opened at $162.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.52 and a 200-day moving average of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.02 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $290,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,503,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $290,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,503,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total transaction of $1,986,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,698 shares of company stock valued at $7,849,703 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.20.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

