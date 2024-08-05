DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.27.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock traded down $2.39 on Monday, reaching $76.73. The stock had a trading volume of 651,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

