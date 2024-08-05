Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $311.00 at Citigroup

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $252.00 to $311.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.78.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $14.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.92. 54,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,490. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $145.03 and a 52 week high of $279.69.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.