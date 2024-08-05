Eastern (EML) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter.
Eastern Stock Down 3.8 %
EML stock opened at $27.67 on Monday. Eastern has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $172.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.76.
Eastern Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez bought 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,865.59. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,868.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
Eastern Company Profile
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.
