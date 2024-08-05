EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 24.2% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGP has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.21.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EGP traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.41. 54,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.80 and its 200-day moving average is $173.71. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $192.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.20%.

About EastGroup Properties

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.