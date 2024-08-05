EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Raised to $190.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EGP. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.21.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 2.6 %

EGP traded down $4.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,535. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.80 and a 200-day moving average of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $154.75 and a 1-year high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,931,000. Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,357,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 95,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 651.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,289,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.