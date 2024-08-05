eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 52.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,980 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 127,563 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 200.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.31. 1,108,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,715,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,488 shares of company stock valued at $565,910. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

