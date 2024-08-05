eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $65.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EBAY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.25.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $54.77. 1,684,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,715,816. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $57.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,488 shares of company stock valued at $565,910 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

