Editas Medicine (EDIT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Editas Medicine to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 239.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Editas Medicine to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Editas Medicine Trading Down 7.8 %
Editas Medicine stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.61. 688,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,733. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $379.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.01.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
