Editas Medicine (EDIT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Editas Medicine to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 239.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The firm's revenue was down 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Editas Medicine to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Trading Down 7.8 %

Editas Medicine stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.61. 688,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,733. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $379.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Transactions at Editas Medicine

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Baisong Mei sold 6,619 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $34,484.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,291.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Baisong Mei sold 6,619 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $34,484.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,291.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Linda Burkly sold 11,886 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $64,422.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,207 shares of company stock valued at $168,768. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

