electroCore (ECOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect electroCore to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03). electroCore had a negative net margin of 88.12% and a negative return on equity of 219.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. On average, analysts expect electroCore to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

electroCore Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of electroCore stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,254. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.55. electroCore has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at electroCore

electroCore Company Profile

In other electroCore news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger acquired 38,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $247,587.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,702.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

