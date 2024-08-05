Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,017.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,239 shares of company stock worth $3,197,469 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $148.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.97.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

