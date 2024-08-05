Elutia (ELUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter.
Elutia Price Performance
ELUT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.76. 14,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,553. The company has a market cap of $66.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.72. Elutia has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Elutia
Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.
