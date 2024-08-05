EMCORE (EMKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect EMCORE to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. EMCORE has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 68.57% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.11. 110,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.51. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

In other news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 1,255,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $1,405,888.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered EMCORE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

