Emerald (EEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emerald Stock Performance

EEX traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,152. Emerald has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02.

Get Emerald alerts:

Emerald Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.