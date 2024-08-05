Emmerson (LON:EML) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.62 ($0.02). Approximately 234,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,540,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of £18.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.14.

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration and development of a potash development project in Morocco. Its flagship property is the Khemisset potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

