Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $328.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $47.24 on Monday. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89.

In other news, SVP Andrew Eric Asch sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

