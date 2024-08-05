Energy Transfer (ET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Energy Transfer to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Energy Transfer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $15.95 on Monday. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

