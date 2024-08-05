Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 383,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,363 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,026,000 after buying an additional 79,618 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,936,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,929 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENLT shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance

Enlight Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,465. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.31 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

