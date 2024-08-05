Entain (LON:ENT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $508.53

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 508.53 ($6.54) and last traded at GBX 519.20 ($6.68), with a volume of 9384620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 539.60 ($6.94).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,089 ($14.01) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.66) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.66) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.70).

Get Entain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entain

Entain Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Entain

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -382.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 655.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 778.04.

In related news, insider J M. Barry Gibson bought 5,066 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.84) per share, with a total value of £34,803.42 ($44,769.00). Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Entain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.