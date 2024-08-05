Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $109.50 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.19.

Shares of ETR stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.42. 480,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,277. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. Entergy has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $123.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Entergy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 159,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after buying an additional 35,718 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,782,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 234,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

