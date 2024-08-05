EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,492 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after buying an additional 1,029,727 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after buying an additional 766,056 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after buying an additional 373,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in EOG Resources by 67.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 843,682 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $107,856,000 after acquiring an additional 339,480 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. TD Cowen upped their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.40.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $121.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.78. The company has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

