ePlus (PLUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect ePlus to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. ePlus has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.26). ePlus had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $554.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.05 million. On average, analysts expect ePlus to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ePlus Stock Performance

PLUS stock traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.67. 6,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.87. ePlus has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $93.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity at ePlus

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $388,428.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

