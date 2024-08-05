EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given New $47.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.50 to $47.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EPR. Bank of America lowered EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NYSE EPR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.77. 354,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,886. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.73. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,504,000 after purchasing an additional 109,144 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,134,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 78,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 43,190 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 72,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 47,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

