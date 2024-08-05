Equinox Gold (EQX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$325.33 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 2.86%.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$7.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.17. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

