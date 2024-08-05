Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Carriage Services, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Carriage Services in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Carriage Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

NYSE:CSV opened at $31.10 on Monday. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $471.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carriage Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 550.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carriage Services

In other news, SVP Shane Pudenz sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $39,393.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carriage Services news, CFO Lance Kian Granmayeh sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $96,195.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Pudenz sold 1,443 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $39,393.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,318 shares of company stock valued at $406,452. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Articles

