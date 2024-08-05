Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $63.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,858 shares of company stock worth $2,223,504 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

