Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Antero Midstream Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Antero Midstream stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 50,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 45.5% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 43,063 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

