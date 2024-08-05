Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Vericel Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vericel in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.59 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Vericel Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $47.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95. Vericel has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,757.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $782,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,891.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,791 shares of company stock worth $3,101,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vericel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,326,000 after acquiring an additional 109,215 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $136,000.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

