ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target Cut to $120.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.58% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.43.
ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.75 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in ESAB by 302.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ESAB by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
