Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.69. 41,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,286. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.92.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,989,450.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

