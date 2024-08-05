Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $288.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $284.00 to $288.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESS. UBS Group lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.65.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $279.54. The company had a trading volume of 107,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,939. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $292.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.94 and its 200 day moving average is $253.48. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.80%.

In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,268 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 225,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

