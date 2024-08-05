EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

IXC traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,167. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.