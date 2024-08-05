EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 105 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 2.0 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded down $2.17 on Monday, hitting $106.70. 162,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,626. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $99.24 and a 1 year high of $143.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.21.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.0206 per share. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.36%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.