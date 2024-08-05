EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 398 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,602. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.49. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

